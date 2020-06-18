Global  
 

Florida VPK enrollment down statewide amid coronavirus concerns
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:44s - Published
Enrollment in Florida's Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten Program is down statewide in 2020, according to the Early Learning Coalition of Pinellas.

This comes as many families are choosing to keep children home as COVID-19 spreads across the state.

Story: https://wfts.tv/3ieuTxk

