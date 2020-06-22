uk announces racial programs Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 1 day ago new ones announced $10 million 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Our online hensley helton were also ... on to the kentucky announced today it will need, the demanded african-american and african program to fight racial injustice at the universe the and ... beyond the universe the president i e going out today the universe he will ... fund institute devoted to researching race and racism while the same time committing this will tumble the million- dollar ... wreath on racial very ... the school says it is committing ... 1010 million over five years to research racial pa variety of areas the school als announced ill that you hundred 50 ... ill that you hundred $50 into the comeuppance you lack ... which was one







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Nike announces first partners for $140M racial-justice efforts Nike and its Jordan brand this week announced the first partners for their combined $140 million...

bizjournals - Published 1 week ago







Tweets about this Wynne Health Group LLC The @HHSGov Office of Minority Health is looking to fund initiatives that help reduce racial disparities in public… https://t.co/GdqFlXBSH8 1 week ago