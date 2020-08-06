ecig tax takes effect

Of the demands assessors ... l a letter ... the e-cigarette is at the new kentucky law going into ... this will one health expert ... and if not have to change smoking habit august 1 a product like a jewel time had a latin dollars 50 is like a wreath wil be 15% tax we have to ask for a uk national health policy has a nurse who advocated tobacco name cioduct and different price point when from houston point easing products aren't any better for you and looking regularsa man shot by lexington police officers last week has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Lexington officer miller owens shot darion demarcus worfolk in the hip friday after a short foot chase near fifth and chestnut.

Worfolk was charged with trafficking cocaine, menacing, fleeing from police, and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

Lexington's police chief has said publicly it seems officer owens followed department protocol.

State police are investigating...as the agency does every time an officer shoots someone in the state.

### a berea college professor is among three men facing child pornography charges.

Full &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; &lt;none&gt; state police say 61-year-old stephen pulsford was taken into custody on tuesday and charged with child sexual exploitation following an undercover investigation berea college released a statement.... saying pulsford is an associate professor at the school and the college is shocked.

Full pulsford.jpg joshua hensley.jpg bradley helton.jpg &lt;none&gt; state police say pulsford... along with 30-year-old joshua hensley and 32-year-old bradeley helton were sharing child pornography online.

Hensley and helton were also arrested tuesday.

