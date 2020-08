Dust Storm Sweeps Across Outback Road Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:26s - Published 7 minutes ago Dust Storm Sweeps Across Outback Road Occurred on June 17, 2020 / South Burracoppin, Western Australia, Australia Info: " While driving along in the Australian outback a huge dust storm swept across the road in front of me bringing visibility down to almost zero." 0

