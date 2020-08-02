Global  
 

Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Representative Clay in Missouri
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Representative Clay in Missouri

Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Representative Clay in Missouri

Bush defeated longtime Representative William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Lacy Clay Lacy Clay U.S. Representative from Missouri

Activist Cori Bush upsets Representative William Lacy Clay in primary

 Ten-term Democratic Congressman William Lacy Clay lost his primary to Black Lives Matter protester Cori Bush. St. Louis Public Radio politics correspondent Jason..
CBS News

Protest leader wins Missouri congressional primary

 Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer's fatal shooting of a Black teenager in Ferguson, has ousted longtime Rep...
USATODAY.com
Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary [Video]

Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary

U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, defeating anti-immigration firebrand Kris Kobach with the help of the party establishment, which feared Kobach would hurt Republican chances in the fall. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:25Published

In St. Louis, Testing Liberal Might Against a Democratic Fixture

 Cori Bush, an activist backed by the progressive group Justice Democrats, is trying to unseat 10-term Representative William Lacy Clay in a bid to turn..
NYTimes.com

Missouri Missouri State in the central United States

Missouri voters OK Medicaid expansion to cover more low-income adults, defying GOP leaders

 The vote virtually assures Missouri will be the 38th state to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
USATODAY.com

Cori Bush: Activist beats Democratic veteran in Missouri primary

 Cori Bush, a racial justice activist who was once homeless, wins Missouri's Democratic primary.
BBC News

Once homeless, Cori Bush wins Missouri primary

 Bush would be the first female representative for the House district as well as the first Black woman to win the seat.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware [Video]

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware

The Democratic National Convention (DNC) had previously scheduled the former vice president to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Money for the Postal Service? The Check’s in the Mail

 Congress still can’t agree, and Democrats plan a virtual convention: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

US election: Trump's White House convention speech idea condemned

 Democrats and Republicans say Mr Trump should not be politicising the seat of presidential power.
BBC News

Congress’s Ideological Divide Has Stymied Aid for Pandemic-Stricken Schools

 Republicans and Democrats agree that schools need billions of dollars to reopen, but policy fights have the parties at loggerheads, with educators growing..
NYTimes.com

Activist Cori Bush Ousts Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr. In Missouri Primary Upset

Rep. William Lacy Clay Jr, a 20-year House veteran, lost in the Missouri Democratic primary to...
NPR - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsBBC News



Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary

Activist Cori Bush defeats longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri primary

Cori Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri’s Democratic primary.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 00:44Published
The 'Squad' Gets Bigger

The ‘Squad’ Gets Bigger

Progressive challenger Cori Bush unseated a longtime incumbent in the Democratic primary in Missouri. If she wins in November, she’ll be joining the “Squad.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:55Published
Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Rep. Clay in Missouri

Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Rep. Clay in Missouri

Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Rep. Clay in Missouri Bush defeated longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay in Missouri’s Democratic primary on Tuesday. Cori Bush, via press conference Her victory..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published