Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Representative Clay in Missouri

Lacy Clay U.S. Representative from Missouri
Activist Cori Bush upsets Representative William Lacy Clay in primaryTen-term Democratic Congressman William Lacy Clay lost his primary to Black Lives Matter protester Cori Bush. St. Louis Public Radio politics correspondent Jason..
CBS News
USATODAY.com
Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:25Published
In St. Louis, Testing Liberal Might Against a Democratic FixtureCori Bush, an activist backed by the progressive group Justice Democrats, is trying to unseat 10-term Representative William Lacy Clay in a bid to turn..
NYTimes.com
Missouri State in the central United States
Missouri voters OK Medicaid expansion to cover more low-income adults, defying GOP leadersThe vote virtually assures Missouri will be the 38th state to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.
USATODAY.com
BBC News
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Money for the Postal Service? The Check’s in the MailCongress still can’t agree, and Democrats plan a virtual convention: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com
US election: Trump's White House convention speech idea condemnedDemocrats and Republicans say Mr Trump should not be politicising the seat of presidential power.
BBC News
Congress’s Ideological Divide Has Stymied Aid for Pandemic-Stricken SchoolsRepublicans and Democrats agree that schools need billions of dollars to reopen, but policy fights have the parties at loggerheads, with educators growing..
NYTimes.com
