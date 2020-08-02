Activist Cori Bush Ousts 20-Year US Representative Clay in Missouri

Republicans and Democrats agree that schools need billions of dollars to reopen, but policy fights have the parties at loggerheads, with educators growing..

Democrats and Republicans say Mr Trump should not be politicising the seat of presidential power.

Congress still can’t agree, and Democrats plan a virtual convention: This is your morning tip sheet.

Joe Biden to Accept Democratic Presidential Nomination in Delaware The Democratic National Convention (DNC) had previously scheduled the former vice president to be in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Bush would be the first female representative for the House district as well as the first Black woman to win the seat.

Cori Bush, a racial justice activist who was once homeless, wins Missouri's Democratic primary.

The vote virtually assures Missouri will be the 38th state to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

Kobach loses U.S. Senate seat in Kansas primary U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican primary for the Senate on Tuesday, defeating anti-immigration firebrand Kris Kobach with the help of the party establishment, which feared Kobach would hurt Republican chances in the fall. Ryan Brooks reports.

