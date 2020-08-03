Coronavirus Update: Airlines Might Get More Payroll Assistance
Here's the latest on the coronavirus pandemic and how it's impacting your portfolio.
Reporter Update: Healthcare Workers More At-Risk For Being Infected With COVID-19, Study SaysA study shows that healthcare workers, even with PPE, are at a higher risk for being infected with coronavirus compared to the general population; KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra reports.
Reporter Update: ManorCare Facility In North Hills Experiencing Coronavirus SurgeKDKA's Lindsay Ward has more details on a surge in coronavirus cases at a ManorCare facility in the North Hills.
Coronavirus hotline gets more fundingYou can get assistance by calling "211" in Arizona.