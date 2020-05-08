Daisy Coleman (8-5-20)

Police.

The mother of a maryville woman who was the center of a heated rape case as a teen says her daughter has committed suicide.

On her facebook page, melinda coleman posted that her daughter, daisy coleman was dead.

Daisy coleman was an ordinary northwest missouri teen.

Healthy, happy, and with lots of friends.but at the age of 14, coleman became the center of a rape case -- saying she was sexually assaulted at a house party, then harassed and bullied after speaking out about what had happened.the case gained national attention, with coleman and her mother appearing in national interviews.those accused said the sex was consensual -- rape charges were eventually thrown out faced with continued harrassment, the coleman family moved out of town.but it's what came after that those who were close to daisy hope they remember.coleman was the focus of a documentary "audrie and daisy" chronicling life after sexual assault.she became an advocate for sexual assault victims, co-founding safebae, an organization raising awareness about consent and sexual assault at middle schools and high schools coleman was even invited by queen of sweeden to speak in front of the united nations.in her facebook post announcing her daughter's death melinda coleman says her daughter daisy had been coping with many demons and had been facing and overcoming them all, but as many of you know, healing is not a straight path or any easy one.

She fought longer and harder than we will ever know," the coleman family have faced plenty of tragedy over the year's coleman's youngest brother tristan died in a car crash in western kansas last year.

Daisy coleman was 23 years