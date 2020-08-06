Diamonds Aren't Forever: Dame Shirley Bassey announces final album
Dame Shirley Bassey is set to release her "grande finale" album later this year.
Pam #Greerslaw 🕷 #GirlySwot RT @adamsherwin10: Diamonds aren’t forever: Dame Shirley Bassey, 83, to bow out with 'grand finale' album dedicated to her fans @theipaper… 4 hours ago
Dave Norris Diamonds Aren't Forever: Dame Shirley Bassey announces final album https://t.co/04EAvdBdeQ 5 hours ago
Adam Sherwin Diamonds aren’t forever: Dame Shirley Bassey, 83, to bow out with 'grand finale' album dedicated to her fans … https://t.co/HJnAIxc5jX 6 hours ago