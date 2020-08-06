Diamonds Aren't Forever: Dame Shirley Bassey announces final album Bang Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Diamonds Aren't Forever: Dame Shirley Bassey announces final album Dame Shirley Bassey is set to release her "grande finale" album later this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Dame Shirley Bassey to release first new album in five years The Cardiff-born superstar celebrates a 70-year career with her first release in five years.

BBC News - Published 12 hours ago



