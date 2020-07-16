TV actor Sameer Sharma found dead at Mumbai home, police suspect suicide

TV actor Sameer Sharma was found dead in his Malad apartment late on Wednesday night.

Police suspected that the 44-year-old actor died by suicide.

Sharma was staying at first floor of Neha CHS building, Ahinsa Marg in Malad (west).

Police said a security guard found him dead and alerted society members.

A case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered.

Police have sent actor's body to a govt hospital for autopsy.

According to police, Sharma had rented the apartment in February.

Sharma had appeared in shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti among others.

Sharma is best known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

The actor is also listed as a cast member in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq.

Sameer's death was condoled by actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan.

Sameer's last social media post, a picture of sea, was shared on Instagram on July 29.