'UK's economic slump to be less severe'

Tinkerbell MBGA❤🇬🇧🤝🏼🇺🇸❤ RT @PaulJon27273238: So the Bank of England have said the economic slump because of Covid will be less severe than they expected. Is it me… 9 minutes ago

BMBI UK economic slump due to #Covid-19 will be less severe than expected, but the recovery will also take longer, accor… https://t.co/kXE4meCYLv 11 minutes ago

Global Asset Finance Limited Bank of England expects less severe economic slump, but longer recovery https://t.co/9FEQOllecK https://t.co/57VMSxRM1W 12 minutes ago

MGAZA MEDIA Bank of England expects less severe economic slump, but a longer recovery https://t.co/1T41wUOvfp 27 minutes ago

Philip Donnan & Co Bank of England expects less severe economic slump, but a longer recovery https://t.co/BXY7Onsb7b https://t.co/hrxpKkvT3m 32 minutes ago

Business Matters Bank of England expects less severe economic slump, but a longer recovery https://t.co/x9NPD6aSPO 37 minutes ago

Anu Johanna #KBF The truth might be something different. Time will tell Bank of England expects less severe economic slump, but long… https://t.co/Hu5N4w8TH1 42 minutes ago