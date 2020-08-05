Global  
 

French president becomes first world leader to visit Beirut after explosion
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
French president Emmanuel Macron becomes the first world leader to visitBeirut, days after it was rocked by a catastrophic explosion.

Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

France's Macron heads to Lebanon after deadly mega-blast

 BEIRUT: French President Emmanuel Macron was expected in Lebanon Thursday, two days after a monster blast sowed unfathomable destruction in Beirut and brought..
WorldNews
Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon [Video]

Beirut blast: People look for missing relatives; world offers aid to Lebanon

Lebanon's Beirut reels from a huge blast that killed at least 100. The powerful explosion also wounded more than 4,000 people. The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut. Intensity of the blast threw victims into the sea where rescue teams tried to recover bodies. Many of those killed were port and custom employees and people working in the area. Victims also included people who were driving through during the Tuesday evening rush hour. People gathered at the cordon to Beirut port seeking information on missing relatives. Officials said that the death toll was expected to rise. The blast took place at a port's warehouses that stored highly explosive material. Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, used in fertilisers and bombs, had been stored for six years without safety measures. Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab pledged to take action against those responsible. French President Emmanuel Macron said he would fly to the shattered Lebanese capital. Other countries have also been sending emergency aid, search and rescue teams. Initial probe has indicated years of inaction and negligence over storage of explosive material. However, it's still unclear what caused the blast, which appeared to have been triggered by a fire.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:05Published
Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city [Video]

Beirut explosion: Macron to visit Lebanon as countries offer help to devastated city

Lebanon has received offers of help from abroad after the Beirut port blast amid fears over health, food security and the country's already-shattered economy.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:25Published

French president traveling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

 PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is traveling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion..
WorldNews

Beirut Capital and chief port of Lebanon

Beirut residents search for missing loved ones: "It might be too late"

 Ghassan Hasrouty is one of dozens who have not been heard from since the devastating blasts that left more than 130 dead and thousands wounded.
CBS News

Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives [Video]

Beirut blast: Families desperate for news on missing relatives

Lebanese and other Beirut residents are busy with a heartbreaking search to find missing loved ones after the massive Beirut explosion.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:33Published
How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut [Video]

How to Help Lebanon Following the Explosion in Beirut

A massive warehouse explosion in Beirut killed at least 100 people, injured thousands and displaced hundreds of thousands on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

French President Macron arrives in Beirut to express support following massive explosion

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to express support for Lebanon in the wake of...
CBC.ca - Published


Scary scenes after the explosion in Beirut [Video]

Scary scenes after the explosion in Beirut

Scary scenes after the explosion in Beirut are captured in this footage. Check it out! Full credit to: @JoyceElHajj on Twitter

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:32Published
Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured [Video]

Explosion in Lebanon's Capital Leaves Over 4,000 Injured

On Tuesday, a massive blast ripped through Beirut, Lebanon, causing damage to buildings and people across the entire city.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:14Published
The Queen sends personal message to families of Lebanon explosion victims [Video]

The Queen sends personal message to families of Lebanon explosion victims

Queen Elizabeth has sent a personal message to the families of the Lebanon explosion victims.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published