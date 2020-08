This NASA Visualization of Jupiter’s ‘Shallow Lightning’ and 'Mushballs' Will Blow Your Mind AmazeLab - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:56s - Published This NASA Visualization of Jupiter’s ‘Shallow Lightning’ and 'Mushballs' Will Blow Your Mind Scientists have found that Jupiter features an unexpected form of electrical discharge, called “shallow lightning,” and slushy hailstones called “mushballs.” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this