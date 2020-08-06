fbi takes over crystal rogers

Story this morning -- the f-b-i in louisville is now the lead investigative agency in the disappearance of crystal rogers.

The f-b-i today -- said its working with several federal, state, and local partners -- including the i-r-s, kentucky state police, and the u-s attorney's office.

L3: white fbi louisville to lead serach for crystal rogers rogers disappeared in bardstown on july 5-th, 20-15... two days after she was last seen.

Her car was later found abandoned with a flat tire -- with her keys, phone and purse still inside.

According to the f- b-i's latest announcement, more than 150 state and federal law enforcement officers began executing nine federal search warrants this morning -- and will be conducting more than fifty interviews in bardstown.

L3: white crystalrogerstaskforce.com new website to share info there's also a new website dedicated to sharing information in crystal's case -- it's crystal rogers task force dot com.

We've got a link to it on our website -- wtvq dot com.

A $25-thousand dollar reward has also been established for information leading to the current whereabouts