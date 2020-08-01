Microsoft Could Shell out as
Much as $30 Billion for TikTok CNBC reports that the deal
between TikTok and Microsoft could
be completed within three weeks,
well ahead of the Sept.
15 deadline.
Transferring TikTok's code from China
to the U.S. is a massive undertaking.
Microsoft has predicted it could complete
the task within a year.
President Donald Trump's
Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin,
is reportedly "deeply involved"
in the acquisition process.
Trump has gone as far as to suggest
that the U.S. Treasury Department
should receive a cut of the deal.
The legality or possibility
of Trump's suggestion is unclear.
Owned by China-based parent company ByteDance,
TikTok has been accused by the Trump administration
of collecting the data of American users.
Trump has threatened to ban
the popular app if a deal is not reached
with an American company by Sept.
15.