Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok

Microsoft Could Shell out as Much as $30 Billion for TikTok CNBC reports that the deal between TikTok and Microsoft could be completed within three weeks, well ahead of the Sept.

15 deadline.

Transferring TikTok's code from China to the U.S. is a massive undertaking.

Microsoft has predicted it could complete the task within a year.

President Donald Trump's Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin, is reportedly "deeply involved" in the acquisition process.

Trump has gone as far as to suggest that the U.S. Treasury Department should receive a cut of the deal.

The legality or possibility of Trump's suggestion is unclear.

Owned by China-based parent company ByteDance, TikTok has been accused by the Trump administration of collecting the data of American users.

Trump has threatened to ban the popular app if a deal is not reached with an American company by Sept.

15.