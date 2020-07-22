Global  
 

Starmer calls for inquiry into botched NHS face masks contract
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Fifty million face masks bought by the Government as part of a £252 millioncontract will not be used in the NHS due to safety concerns.

The masks,ordered from Ayanda Capital, have ear loops rather than head loops, and thereare concerns over whether they are adequate.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmerhas called for an inquiry into the contract.

