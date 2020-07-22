Starmer calls for inquiry into botched NHS face masks contract

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Keir Starmer Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Holborn and St Pancras
Sir Keir Starmer: Schools have to be the priority
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
'Not even virus beating': Government scientific adviser dismisses Boris Johnson's claim test and trace system is world leadingSir Keir Starmer also warns PM's 'repeated refusal to accept that test and trace isn't functioning properly is a roadblock to fixing the issues and restoring..
Independent
Sir Keir Starmer warned not to take Unite's Labour funding for granted by union leaderLen McCluskey plans 'gathering' of the left and warns Labour will 'go under' if leader steers it to the right
Independent
Why isn't Boris Johnson less popular (and Keir Starmer more so)?The prime minister seemed to be contradicting himself in his news conference yesterday, yet maybe that's what the people want him to do
Independent
National Health Service Publicly-funded healthcare systems in the United Kingdom
Rashid Abbasi: Former NHS doctor dragged from side of dying six-year-old daughter by police in shocking footagePolice bodycam video reveals violent scuffle inside intensive care ward after father refuses to leave critically ill daughter
Independent
Third man arrested for attempted murder of NHS worker in racially motivated car attackA third man has been detained on suspicion of murder following a racially-motivated attack on an NHS worker in Bristol last month.
Independent
Protesters march for NHS worker injured in racially aggravated hit-and-run
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
K-Dogg: Arrests made over Bristol race attack on NHS workerTwo 18-year-old men are arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and the car involved is seized.
BBC News
Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom
Coronavirus: Luton mayor resigns after breaking lockdown rules at garden party'There is no excuse for what I did – I should have known better,' says Labour councillor pictured on social media less than two metres from other guests
Independent
Labour calls on Government to fix test and trace system
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:49Published
Huddersfield MP apologises for alleged anti-Semitic tweetLabour's Barry Sheerman deleted the tweet and apologised "for the upset and offense I have caused".
BBC News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources