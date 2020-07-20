Los Angeles mayor announces crackdown on house parties

Garcetti "On The Brink" Of Issuing Stay-At-Home Order For LA



LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the city is "on the brink" of another stay-at-home order on Sunday. During an appearance on CNN, Garcetti criticized a lack of national leadership on stopping COVID-19. Last week, Los Angeles County broke its record for a single day of confirmed cases. Business Insider reports there were more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27 Published on January 1, 1970