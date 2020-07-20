Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Los Angeles mayor announces crackdown on house parties
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Los Angeles mayor announces crackdown on house parties

Los Angeles mayor announces crackdown on house parties

Los Angeles' mayor Eric Garcetti announced that households hosting largegatherings will have their water and power switched off, following the banningof mass gatherings to curb the spread of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Los Angeles City in California

Coronavirus: Los Angeles to shut off water and power to party houses

 Houses have become nightclubs despite coronavirus-linked restrictions, Los Angeles mayor says.
BBC News
YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI [Video]

YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI

FBI agents in tactical gear on Wednesday raided the Los Angeles-area mansion home of YouTube star and social media influencer Jake Paul in an investigation stemming from a looting spree at an upscale shopping mall in Scottsdale, Arizona, officials said. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

Los Angeles to cut water and power to homes hosting large gatherings amid pandemic

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he is authorizing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to shut off utility service to properties..
CBS News

Los Angeles to cut water and power to homes hosting large parties

 The announcement comes hours after the city introduced a motion to increase penalties for property owners who hold large house parties in violation of public..
CBS News

Eric Garcetti Eric Garcetti Mayor of Los Angeles

Garcetti "On The Brink" Of Issuing Stay-At-Home Order For LA [Video]

Garcetti "On The Brink" Of Issuing Stay-At-Home Order For LA

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said that the city is "on the brink" of another stay-at-home order on Sunday. During an appearance on CNN, Garcetti criticized a lack of national leadership on stopping COVID-19. Last week, Los Angeles County broke its record for a single day of confirmed cases. Business Insider reports there were more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Los Angeles to cut water and power to homes hosting large gatherings amid pandemic

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he is authorizing the Los Angeles Department of...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

‘We Will Not Action Lightly’: LA Issues Warning For Parties During Pandemic [Video]

‘We Will Not Action Lightly’: LA Issues Warning For Parties During Pandemic

Mayor Eric Garcetti says he is authorizing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to shut off utility service to properties where large parties and gatherings are held. Lesley Marin reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:10Published
Garcetti: COVID-19 Testing Expands As City Surpasses 1M Tests Administered [Video]

Garcetti: COVID-19 Testing Expands As City Surpasses 1M Tests Administered

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday that city testing sites have now conducted more than one million coronavirus tests.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:57Published
Police pursuit ends in crash, arrests [Video]

Police pursuit ends in crash, arrests

A police pursuit in the Los Angeles area Wednesday ends in a crash, and multiple individuals brought into custody.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:54Published