Los Angeles mayor announces crackdown on house parties

Los Angeles City in California
Coronavirus: Los Angeles to shut off water and power to party housesHouses have become nightclubs despite coronavirus-linked restrictions, Los Angeles mayor says.
BBC News
YouTube star Jake Paul's LA home raided by FBI
Los Angeles to cut water and power to homes hosting large gatherings amid pandemicLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday that he is authorizing the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to shut off utility service to properties..
CBS News
Los Angeles to cut water and power to homes hosting large partiesThe announcement comes hours after the city introduced a motion to increase penalties for property owners who hold large house parties in violation of public..
CBS News
Eric Garcetti Mayor of Los Angeles
Garcetti "On The Brink" Of Issuing Stay-At-Home Order For LA
