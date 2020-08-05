Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Protest at New York's Times Square over controversial Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan celebration
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Protest at New York's Times Square over controversial Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan celebration

Protest at New York's Times Square over controversial Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan celebration

Large crowds gathered at Times Square in New York on Wednesday (August 5) to protest the celebrations for the construction of the Ram Temple in the city of Ayodhya.

A billboard in Times Square showing the Hindu temple being built on disputed ground in India has run despite calls from opposition not to show the advert.

A coalition of Indian Americans and US-based civil rights groups organized the rally to challenge the Hindu community members celebrating at the iconic Times Square.

Protesters argue the said celebration is biased against the country’s Muslim community.

Both chanted slogans, vocally declaring their support and opposition to the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Lord Ram’s image displayed at iconic Times Square in New York to celebrate bhoomi pujan in Ayodhya


Indian Express - Published


Tweets about this

RiyazKh25081575

Riyaz Khan RT @IAMCouncil: Indian Americans & US-based civil rights organisations & activists are protesting at Times Square in response to the celebr… 3 minutes ago

ChandMohamedah6

Chand Mohamed ahmed RT @faisalnadeem93: "How Many Muslims Have To Die For Your Temples" Times Square Protest, New York #BabriZindaHai #BabriMasjidAwaitsJust… 13 minutes ago

ge4976

Firoz Ahmad Ansari RT @IAMCouncil: #StopHindutvaFascism Mobile Billboard ads in Times Square, New York! https://t.co/pB42OIp5sl @IRF_Ambassador @DickDurbin… 14 minutes ago

rickysaini83

Ricky Saini RT @AsYouNotWish: Tonti-Tonti referendumB wale ISI-funded Khali-Sthanis protest against Ram Mandir ads in New York’s Times Square. Such boz… 30 minutes ago

Jaikuma08447574

Jaikumar RT @deepsealioness: Indian diaspora protest against Ram Mandir billboards in New York. I know many of them who went to this risking their i… 31 minutes ago

TheMChamp

#HumanityFirst - أنصاري RT @TheMChamp: A large crowd gathered at Times Square, New York on Wednesday to protest the celebrations for the construction of the #RamMa… 55 minutes ago

TheMChamp

#HumanityFirst - أنصاري RT @TheMChamp: The protest against the #RamMandir billboard in Times Square brought together several South Asian diaspora groups in NY, inc… 55 minutes ago

ZahraAlvi9

Zahra Alvi RT @CrescentDome: Protest for Kashmir Blackout, Babri Masjid demolition, Ram Mandir Ayodhya Faizabad & Hindutva Fascism at Times Square, N… 56 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square [Video]

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram' near digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square

A large group of people, including Indian Diaspora, gathered near the digital billboard of Ram Mandir at New York's Times Square. People were seen celebrating the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square [Video]

Watch: Ram temple digital billboard runs in New York's Times Square

A billboard of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple's foundation stone laying ceremony. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:13Published
Ram temple digital billboard comes up in New York's Times Square [Video]

Ram temple digital billboard comes up in New York's Times Square

On the day of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, a billboard of Ram Mandir was seen at Times Square in New York. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published