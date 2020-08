Happy Happy Joy Joy! 'Ren & Stimpy' Is Getting A Reboot

Happy, happy, joy, joy!

A reboot of "The Ren & Stimpy Show has been launched.

According to CNN, Comedy Central announced that it is reimagining the 1990s animated series.

The original show's dark humor made many view "Ren & Stimpy" as more of an adult series than a children's show.

According to the president of ViacomCBS Entertainment & Youth Group, the new show will also feature adult themes.