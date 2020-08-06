Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen

Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen

Gov.

Eric Holcomb and other state officials defended brick-and-mortar school re-openings Wednesday despite mounting reports of students and education staff testing positive for the coronavirus since returning to school statewide.

Vigo county august 18th.

Indiana leaders say they're working closely with schools... as hoosier students head back to classrooms. they gave a weekly udpdate today.

State health commissioner "doctor kristina box" says they're aware of the concerns heading into the new school year.

She says we're in a different situation now ..

Compared to when schools closed in march.

In the spring, health providers needed to be able to deal with a surge.

Now -- the state says it has the resources it needs ..

And schools "can re-open" under guidance.

I want to emphasize having a case of covid in a school should not be a cause of panic or a reason to close.

It's a reason to take action to prevent an outbreak.

Doctor box says there's no doctor box outbreak.

Doctor box says there's no magic number of cases that would require a closure.

She says it depends whether the patients were confined to certain spaces and classes.

Contact tracers will ask positive patients if they attend a school.

This will help ensure schools and local health departments can quickly quarantine




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Westminster Schools starting classes with in-person learning Thursday despite teachers' concerns [Video]

Westminster Schools starting classes with in-person learning Thursday despite teachers' concerns

Westminster Public Schools is set to open its doors to students for in-person learning Thursday, and while district officials say the plan they have in place focuses on keeping everyone safe amid the..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:35Published
Arizona sets virus spread guidelines for school reopenings [Video]

Arizona sets virus spread guidelines for school reopenings

Arizona officials have released a series of guidelines that public schools are urged to use when deciding whether it's safe to reopen for full in-person learning.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:41Published
Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

Gov. Eric Holcomb and other state officials defended brick-and-mortar school re-openings Wednesday despite mounting reports of students and education staff testing positive for the coronavirus since..

Credit: WFFTPublished