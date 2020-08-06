Indiana officials maintain it’s ‘safe’ for schools to reopen

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 weeks ago

Eric Holcomb and other state officials defended brick-and-mortar school re-openings Wednesday despite mounting reports of students and education staff testing positive for the coronavirus since returning to school statewide.

Vigo county august 18th.

Indiana leaders say they're working closely with schools... as hoosier students head back to classrooms. they gave a weekly udpdate today.

State health commissioner "doctor kristina box" says they're aware of the concerns heading into the new school year.

She says we're in a different situation now ..

Compared to when schools closed in march.

In the spring, health providers needed to be able to deal with a surge.

Now -- the state says it has the resources it needs ..

And schools "can re-open" under guidance.

I want to emphasize having a case of covid in a school should not be a cause of panic or a reason to close.

It's a reason to take action to prevent an outbreak.

Doctor box says there's no doctor box outbreak.

Doctor box says there's no magic number of cases that would require a closure.

She says it depends whether the patients were confined to certain spaces and classes.

Contact tracers will ask positive patients if they attend a school.

This will help ensure schools and local health departments can quickly quarantine