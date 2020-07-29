Global  
 

Fort Wayne City Council shares concerns with redevelopment commission regarding Electric Works
Video Credit: WFFT
Fort Wayne City Council shares concerns with redevelopment commission regarding Electric Works

Fort Wayne City Council shares concerns with redevelopment commission regarding Electric Works

Eight members of Fort Wayne's City Council issued a letter Wednesday to Redevelopment Executive Director Nancy Townsend regarding the termination of the Economic Development Agreement for Electric Works.

Fort wayne city council sends a letter to the redevelopment commission regarding the electric works project.the letter is regarding the redevelopment commission's vote to cancel the economic development agreement for the project.the letter says fort wayne city council members have a lot of questions and concerns.redevelopment leaders have been invited to address city council on august 18th at 5-30.because of covid-19, only essential participants will be allowed into the meeting but it will be available live on city t-v and facebook.if you'd like to read city council's letter you can click into this story on wfft dot com.

