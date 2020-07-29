Fort Wayne City Council shares concerns with redevelopment commission regarding Electric Works Video Credit: WFFT - Published 11 minutes ago Fort Wayne City Council shares concerns with redevelopment commission regarding Electric Works Eight members of Fort Wayne's City Council issued a letter Wednesday to Redevelopment Executive Director Nancy Townsend regarding the termination of the Economic Development Agreement for Electric Works. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fort wayne city council sends a letter to the redevelopment commission regarding the electric works project.the letter is regarding the redevelopment commission's vote to cancel the economic development agreement for the project.the letter says fort wayne city council members have a lot of questions and concerns.redevelopment leaders have been invited to address city council on august 18th at 5-30.because of covid-19, only essential participants will be allowed into the meeting but it will be available live on city t-v and facebook.if you'd like to read city council's letter you can click into this story on wfft dot com. 3





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Carmel Mountain Ranch group continues fight against apartment building



Residents in Carmel Mountain Ranch continue their fight against a new apartment building even after the Planning Commission recommended its approval to the City Council. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:22 Published 1 week ago Fort Wayne residents say body cameras are a step in the right direction



Fort Wayne City Council approves body cameras for Fort Wayne Police to wear on their standard uniforms. Credit: WFFT Published 1 week ago Fort Wayne City Council approves body cameras



Fort Wayne City Council voted 8 to 1 for body cameras for police Credit: WFFT Published 1 week ago