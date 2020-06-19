Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City

Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola confirms that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has turneddown the offer of a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Eric García (footballer, born 2001) Spanish association football player


Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake [Video]

Manchester City complete £41m signing of Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake

Manchester City have completed the signing of defender Nathan Ake fromBournemouth. City agreed a £40million fee, rising to a potential £41m, withthe relegated Cherries last week and the 25-year-old has signed a five-yearcontract.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Ake joins Manchester City on five-year deal from Bournemouth [Video]

Ake joins Manchester City on five-year deal from Bournemouth

Manchester City sign Dutch defender Nathan Ake on five-year deal from Bournemouth for reported 40 million pounds ($52 million).

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:33Published

Nathan Ake: Manchester City sign Bournemouth defender for £40m

 Manchester City have completed the signing of Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake in a £40m deal.
BBC News

Bale left out of Real Madrid squad for Man City game

 Wales forward Gareth Bale is left out of Real Madrid’s 24-man squad for their Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City.
BBC News

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Gael Clichy: Ex-Manchester City defender on Manchester United, Pep Guardiola and Turkey

 Ex-Arsenal and Man City defender Gael Clichy discusses Man Utd hopes, winning the title in Turkey and following in Pep Guardiola's footsteps.
BBC News
Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't [Video]

Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on the success of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa in the wake of City losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published
Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay [Video]

Arteta hopes FA Cup run persuades Aubameyang to stay

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to sign a new deal at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners secured a 2-0 victory over holders City to reach a record 21st FA Cup final after Aubameyang struck in either half as Pep Guardiola’s side proved profligate in front of goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top [Video]

Pep Guardiola backs Mikel Arteta to lead Arsenal back to the top

Pep Guardiola expects Arsenal to become contenders for the top prizes under his former assistant Mikel Arteta.Manchester City boss Guardiola will face his protege in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

City of Manchester Stadium City of Manchester Stadium Home ground of Manchester City Football Club in England

City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0 [Video]

City honour Liverpool - then hammer them 4-0

Manchester City applaud new champions Liverpool onto the field before thrashing them 4-0 at the Etihad stadium.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:26Published
Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview [Video]

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at Manchester City's Premier League clash against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium. City will give the newly-crowned champions a guard of honour before the match.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published
Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola [Video]

Man City will give Liverpool guard of honour, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says his side will give newly crowned Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honour when the teams meet at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:01Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Pep: Garcia wants to leave [Video]

Pep: Garcia wants to leave

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has rejected a new contract and wants to leave the club.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:18Published
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Willian might stay at Chelsea, who are also poised to sign Kai Havertz,according to the rumour mill. Willian could be set to stay at Chelsea afterall, with a breakthrough reached in contract..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published
Pep: Sane wants new challenge [Video]

Pep: Sane wants new challenge

Pep Guardiola says he has no problem with Leroy Sane after the winger refused a contract extension at Manchester City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:33Published