Top 20 Kids Shows That Adults Love Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 21:05s - Published 1 week ago Top 20 Kids Shows That Adults Love These are kids shwos that adults enjoy, appeasing the eternally youthful at heart. For this list, we’ll be looking at various animated shows that are primarily aimed at children but which adults can genuinely enjoy as well (and maybe even appreciate more, in some cases). 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend These are kids shwos that adults enjoy, appeasing the eternally youthful at heart. For this list, we’ll be looking at various animated shows that are primarily aimed at children but which adults can genuinely enjoy as well (and maybe even appreciate more, in some cases). Our countdown includes "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," "Samurai Jack," "SpongeBob SquarePants," and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Disney Channel Theme Songs of All Time



Good luck getting these Disney Channel theme songs out of your head. For this list we’ll be focusing on theme songs from shows that originally premiered on the most magical network on TV. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 20:39 Published 3 days ago