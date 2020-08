A villager in eastern China grew crops to form the images of coronavirus heroes.

A villager in eastern China grew crops to form the images of coronavirus heroes.

The impressive drone, filmed in the city of Jinhua in Zhejiang Province on August 5, shows the images of three Chinese medical scientists, Nanshan Zhong, Lanjuan Li and Wei Chen, and five Chinese characters "salute to the heroes" on a more than 30,000-square-metre crop field.

According to reports, it took 20 days for the villager to complete it.