‘Eye in the Sky’ Could Soon Be Making Sure Singaporeans Socially Distance Veuer - Duration: 00:36s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:36s - Published ‘Eye in the Sky’ Could Soon Be Making Sure Singaporeans Socially Distance Singapore considers turning to drones to make sure citizens socially distance. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this