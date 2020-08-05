J&K situation explained as LG Murmu quits on Art 370 dilution anniversary

|
G. C. Murmu 1st Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir
Manoj Sinha arrives in Srinagar to take charge as Lt Governor of J-K
EJ Espresso: Pak-China plans to raise Kashmir at UN fall flat again
Former J&K lieutenant governor G C Murmu appointed new CAGFormer Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, IANS said in a late..
Manoj Sinha Indian politician
Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India
BJP sarpanch shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam
Article 370 of the Constitution of India Law granting Jammu and Kashmir special status
Election commission body which oversees elections
Tibetan community-in-exile to elect new parliament in 2021
Union territory framework of governance in India, ruled directly by the Government of India
Budding cricketers in Kupwara hone their skills with better infrastructure
BJP celebrates first anniversary of Ladakh's UT status
Ladakh Union Territory of India
Why Defence ministry took down report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' at LAC, asks CongressThe Congress on Thursday asked the government why a Defence ministry report mentioning Chinese 'transgressions' in eastern Ladakh in May was taken down with..
'Why is the PM lying?' asks Rahul Gandhi after defence ministry's acknowledgement of Chinese transgressions in LadakhAfter the Defence Ministry's acknowledgement of Chinese troops transgressions into the Indian territory in different parts of Eastern Ladakh, Congress leader..
