J&K situation explained as LG Murmu quits on Art 370 dilution anniversary
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The news was announced a day after incumbent LG Girish Chandra Murmu tendered his resignation.

He quit on the anniversary of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

He was sworn in as the first LG of J&K after the erstwhile state was converted into a Union Territory after its bifurcation from Ladakh.

The reasons for Murmu's resignation aren't known yet.

He had served for only 9 months, out of a 5-year tenure.

However, recently the Election Commission had objected to Murmu's comments on the timing of Assembly elections in the UT.

After the LG said that polls could be held after delimitation of constituencies concludes, the EC had said that timing and conduct of polls are its 'sole remit', and thus shouldn't be a subject of comment by the LG.

The Centre and Murmu were also seemingly at loggerheads over internet restrictions in J&K.

Sources say that differences between the LG and the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam may have further complicated matters.

Watch the full video for more.

