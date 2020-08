A video taken from sea captured the second blast of the apocalyptic explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, on Aug 4, 2020.

Powerful second blast of the Beirut explosion

When heated, ammonium nitrate includes all of the components required for a fast-burning fire

(MENAFN - Trend News Agency) Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab's wife and daughter have been hurt...

An official with the Lebanese Red Cross says at least 100 people were killed and more than 4,000...