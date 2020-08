Hendry County chooses virtual start for school year Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:42s - Published 4 minutes ago Hendry County chooses virtual start for school year The Hendry County School District is choosing to start off the school year with all virtual learning. They feel it is the safest way to start because of the high positivity rate amongst kids. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE’LL LET YOU KNOW OF ANYUPDATES ON-AIR AND ONLINE ATFOX4NOW.COM.THE HENDRY COUNTY SCHOOLDISTRICT SAYS ALL STUDENTS WILLSTART THE YEAR IN ONLINECLASSES.RIGHT NOW, THE POSITIVITY RATEFOR CHILDREN WHO HAVE BEENTESTED IN THE COUNTY, IS MORETHAN 20-PERCENT.SO THE BOARD WORRIES AN OUTBREAKCOULD SPREAD THE VIRUS TO HOMESALL OVER THE COUNTTHE SUPERINTENDENT TELLS US, HEKNOWS IT’S NOT IDEAL, BUT HESAYS IT’S THE BEST OPTION."When you look at all of thechoices we made, or could havemade, there is not one thatdidn’t have a potential trainwreck at the end of the trail.And so this one seems to be thesa