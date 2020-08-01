Caroline Flack's death ruled a suicide following inquest
Late 'Love Island' presenter Caroline Flack's death has been ruled a suicide following an inquest.
Caroline Flack inquest: Love Island presenter was seriously let down by authoritiesTelevision presenter Caroline Flack was “seriously let down by theauthorities” and was “hounded” by the press over her forthcoming trial in theweeks before she killed herself, her inquest..
Laura Whitmore doesn't think she'll ever get over Caroline Flack's deathLaura Whitmore doesn't thinks he will ever "fully cope" with her friend Caroline Flack's tragic suicide.
TV BAFTAs' touching tribute to the late Caroline FlackThe TV BAFTAs paid tribute to Caroline Flack during Friday's (31.07.20) virtual ceremony, along with late stars Dame Vera Lynn, Gary Rhodes and Honor Blackman.