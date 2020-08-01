Global  
 

Caroline Flack's death ruled a suicide following inquest
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:45s - Published
Late 'Love Island' presenter Caroline Flack's death has been ruled a suicide following an inquest.

Caroline Flack's death ruled suicide by inquest


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordBelfast Telegraph


Caroline Flack inquest: ‘No doubt' presenter intended to take own life

A coroner rules the death of the ex-Love Island and X Factor host at her London home was suicide.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •Wales Online


Friends recall Caroline Flack’s suicide attempt night before she died

Friends of former Love Island star Caroline Flack called for an ambulance the night before she killed...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


