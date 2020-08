Biden Set Tp Spend Record $280 Million On Ads

On Wednesday, Joe Biden's campaign announced it planned $280 million in ad buys, with 20% going to digital.

This is in line with our pre-pandemic predictions that digital political ad spend would skyrocket this cycle.

Biden's campaign plans to purchase $280 million in ads across 15 states this fall.

Business Insider reports that this is, by far, the largest ad spend by any political candidate.