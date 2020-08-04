Global  
 

Kim Kardashian settles lawsuit with photographer over Instagram snap
Kim Kardashian has settled a lawsuit with a U.S. photographer, who sued her for sharing a picture he took of her and husband Kanye West on Instagram without permission.

