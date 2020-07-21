Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball
as Running Mate in 2020 Election In an effort to continue his presidential bid, West
has listed his potential vice president: Michelle Tidball.
Tidball is a self-described “biblical life coach” and
the former executive director of Bright Futures Mentoring
Program, a nonprofit based in Wyoming.
According to ‘TMZ,’ West named Tidball as his running
mate on Arkansas, Wyoming and Vermont filings.
Fans have mixed reactions to West’s pick, as many
are unfamiliar with Tidball.
Others find it humorous
that he named his pick before Joe Biden.
In total, West has filed to be on the
presidential ballot in seven states.
He has already missed the deadline in more
than 10 states, meaning he will have to
rely on write-in votes in those states.