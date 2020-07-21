Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election

Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election In an effort to continue his presidential bid, West has listed his potential vice president: Michelle Tidball.

Tidball is a self-described “biblical life coach” and the former executive director of Bright Futures Mentoring Program, a nonprofit based in Wyoming.

According to ‘TMZ,’ West named Tidball as his running mate on Arkansas, Wyoming and Vermont filings.

Fans have mixed reactions to West’s pick, as many are unfamiliar with Tidball.

Others find it humorous that he named his pick before Joe Biden.

In total, West has filed to be on the presidential ballot in seven states.

He has already missed the deadline in more than 10 states, meaning he will have to rely on write-in votes in those states.