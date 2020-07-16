Global  
 

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb with ceremony
People in Japan are taking a moment to pause and remember the victims of the catastrophic event.View on euronews

Hiroshima survivor on "the path to peace," 75 years after bombing

 Toshiko Tanaka was just 6 years old when the mushroom cloud rose menacingly over Hiroshima​.
CBS News

Survivor of world's first nuclear attack recounts Hiroshima bombing 75 years later

 The U.S. dropped the world's first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, Japan 75 years ago. A few days later, a second nuclear bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, forcing the..
CBS News

Dalai Lama urges govts, individuals to work for achievement of peace

 The Dalai Lama on Thursday, the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, urged governments, organisations and individuals to..
IndiaTimes

France's Macron heads to Lebanon after deadly mega-blast

 BEIRUT: French President Emmanuel Macron was expected in Lebanon Thursday, two days after a monster blast sowed unfathomable destruction in Beirut and brought..
WorldNews

Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb

Japan on Thursday marks 75 years since the world's first atomic bomb attack, with the coronavirus...
Japan Today - Published

Japan Marks 75 Years of Hiroshima Nuclear Attack: Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know

Japan Marks 75 Years of Hiroshima Nuclear Attack: Here Are 5 Things You Need to Know The city of Hiroshima in western Japan marks the 75th anniversary of the worlds first nuclear attack...
WorldNews - Published

Hiroshima commemorates 75th anniversary of atomic bomb attack

Japan marked 75 years since the world's first atomic bomb attack in Hiroshima on Aug, 6, 2020,...
USATODAY.com - Published


Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing [Video]

Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of world's first atomic bombing

Hiroshima mayor urges nations to reject self-centred nationalism on 75th anniversary of attack that killed over 140,000.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:24Published
Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb [Video]

Survivors mark 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bomb

The dwindling number of witnesses to the world's first atomic bombing inHiroshima were among those marking the 75th anniversary of the slaughter.Hiroshima mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
"I Am Become Death": 75th Anniversary of the First Nuclear Explosion [Video]

"I Am Become Death": 75th Anniversary of the First Nuclear Explosion

“Now, I am become death, the destroyer of worlds.” It is the 75th Anniversary of the detonation of the first ever nuclear bomb. On 16 July 1945, the ‘Trinity’ nuclear test plunged humanity into..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published