Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb with ceremony euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima atomic bomb with ceremony People in Japan are taking a moment to pause and remember the victims of the catastrophic event.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this FirstWorldcitizen RT @France24_en: August 6 marks the 75th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing in Hiroshima, #Japan 🇯🇵 The bombing killed 140,00… 12 seconds ago AlfonsoB18 RT @nytimes: Aug. 6 marks the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in Japan. After the 2nd bomb fell on Nagasaki, the U.S. e… 59 seconds ago Theo Diamandis RT @Ruptly: #Hiroshima marks 75th anniversary of atomic bomb #Hiroshima75 #Japan https://t.co/BqtQ8TMG9p 2 minutes ago Good Shot RT @RT_com: Never forget | Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing #Hiroshima75 https://t.co/4yv4nB0kga 2 minutes ago #Vipul Shah RT @patrakari: Japan marks 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing 3 minutes ago