Medicaid expansion passage will help struggling rural hospitals, supporters say
Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:15s - Published
The initiative to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act in Missouri, bolstered by the state's urban areas, sailed to a 53% to 47% victory on Tuesday night.

PROVIDING QUALITY HEALTHCARE HASBECOME A CHALLENGE.




