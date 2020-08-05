Medicaid expansion passage will help struggling rural hospitals, supporters say Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:15s - Published 47 seconds ago Medicaid expansion passage will help struggling rural hospitals, supporters say The initiative to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act in Missouri, bolstered by the state's urban areas, sailed to a 53% to 47% victory on Tuesday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PROVIDING QUALITY HEALTHCARE HASBECOME A CHALLENGE.





