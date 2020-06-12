Global  
 

PM: 'Too early' to judge Covid-19 economic recovery
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:48s - Published
PM: 'Too early' to judge Covid-19 economic recovery

PM: 'Too early' to judge Covid-19 economic recovery

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it is too early to judge the state of the country's recovery from Covid-19, but says there are signs of strength in the UK economy.

The comments come as the Bank of England release their latest monetary policy and financial stability reports.

Report by Etemadil.

