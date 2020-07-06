Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide In Mumbai, Sooraj Pancholi says people are driving him to commit suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe case, which was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will be handled by the team which is probing AgustaWestland case and Vijay Mallya death case. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey warned of legal actions against Mumbai police if IPS officer Vinay Tiwari isn’t released. Tiwari, who led the police team from Patna, was put under hoe quarantine by BMC officials. A team from Bihar had arrived to investigate the death of Sushant after the actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family. Sushant’s father had accused Rhea of taking control of the actor’s finances, among other charges. The CBI team is likely to re-register the FIR filed by Bihar police. Watch the video for latest updates on Sushant Singh’s death probe.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:55Published
TV actor Sameer Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai's residence. Actor famous form 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' was found hanging in kitchen. The actor was living at a rented home in Malad. Secretary of the housing society in Mumbai where Sameer Sharma was residing said, "His neighbours had complained that a foul smell was coming from his residence. When a guard went there, he saw that doors of the kitchen were open and he was hanging from the ceiling".
TV actor Sameer Sharma was found dead in his Malad apartment late on Wednesday night. Police suspected that the 44-year-old actor died by suicide. Sharma was staying at first floor of Neha CHS building, Ahinsa Marg in Malad (west). Police said a security guard found him dead and alerted society members. A case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered. Police have sent actor's body to a govt hospital for autopsy. According to police, Sharma had rented the apartment in February. Sharma had appeared in shows Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Jyoti among others. Sharma is best known for his role in the TV serial Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor is also listed as a cast member in films such as Hasee Toh Phasee and Ittefaq. Sameer's death was condoled by actors Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan. Sameer's last social media post, a picture of sea, was shared on Instagram on July 29.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar left for United Kingdom for his first international shoot after the outbreak of COVID-19. The actor was accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and kids. Huma S Qureshi and Jackky Bhagnani were also spotted at the airport. Actors left for UK for their upcoming flick 'Bellbottom'. The actors were seen wearing masks and face shields.
Mumbai Police Commissioner on August 3 clarified state police's stand over treatment of Bihar Police officers who had come to the city in connection with alleged suicide case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In regards to news over not providing vehicles to Bihar Police, he said, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in auto. They didn't ask us for car," In regards to the documents sharing, he said, "They asked for documents of case. We told them it's our jurisdiction. They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction. We're taking legal opinion to examine it."
Four officers of Bihar Police team including the Investigating Officer, who were in Mumbai to probe the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, returned to Patna on August 06. CM Nitish Kumar on August 04 recommended Central Bureau of Investigation to probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Patna (Central) Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinay Tiwari continues to be quarantined in Mumbai.
While speaking to media in Patna on August 06, the DGP of Bihar, Gupteshwar Pandey spoke on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. He said, "Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari has still not be exempted from quarantine, it is like house arrest. We will decide what action to take after consultation with the advocate general. Going to the court is also an option." "Supreme Court of India has given its observation in the matter," Bihar DGP added.
Television actor Samir Sharma was found dead at his Mumbai flat. He was 44 years old. His body was found hanging from his kitchen ceiling by a night watchman who then alerted the neighbours. Sharma had..
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on July 6 reached Bandra Police Station to record his statement in connection with suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The police have so far recorded the statements of at..