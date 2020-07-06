Samir Sharma Dies By Suicide In Mumbai, Sooraj Pancholi says people are driving him to commit suicide

Bollywood And TV Actor Samir Sharma dies by suicide in his Mumbai apartment, police suspect he died 2 days before his body was discovered.

Sooraj Pancholi opens up about ruthless trolling and how people are linking him to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

He further said people are trying to destroy him and driving him to commit suicide.

Check out Daily Punch to know what all went down in the entertainment world today!