Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. federal troops 'abandoned' by Portland officials: DHS
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:51s - Published
U.S. federal troops 'abandoned' by Portland officials: DHS

U.S. federal troops 'abandoned' by Portland officials: DHS

Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday at a Senate Homeland Security hearing said U.S. federal troops in Portland were 'abandoned due to the dangerous policies by local officials.'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chad Wolf Chad Wolf Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security

Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to testify on federal agents' actions in Portland protests

 Oregon officials say the federal government's presence in the city fueled violence and civil liberties experts raised concerns.
USATODAY.com

Portland protests: Trump's homeland security chief says federal police will stay – for now

 AP Federal police forces will remain in Portland until Trump administration officials determine the Oregon governor, a Democrat, has a plan that is working to..
WorldNews

DHS opens investigations into intelligence collection on journalists

 (CNN)Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Friday directed the intelligence branch of his department to cease collecting information involving..
WorldNews

Homeland Security gathered intelligence on journalists covering Portland protests

 Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf ordered an investigation into agency's intelligence unit which assembled reports on journalists in Portland.
USATODAY.com

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

AP Top Stories August 6 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday August 6th: Trump considers executive action for eviction ban, unemployment relief; Riot declared in Portland; Washington Governor..
USATODAY.com
Portland protesters set fire outside precinct [Video]

Portland protesters set fire outside precinct

Local media in Portland, Oregon report that protesters against systemic racism have gathered for the 69th straight night in that city, although crowd numbers have lowered significantly since state police took over from federal authorities last week.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

Portland police declare a riot during protests

 Late Wednesday, Portland, Oregon police declared a riot and said they believe an explosive had been left outside a police precinct. Earlier, protesters rammed..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

DHS fires back at 'myths' Portland violence decreased due to fewer federal agents

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) pushed back Wednesday on claims violence decreased in...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

OutWestBullies

Cindy Wright @pablo_honey1 @realDonaldTrump Yeah why didn't Brown send in the federal troops against thousands of anarchists in… https://t.co/YzUB9UUMVq 1 week ago

okat62708741

okat RT @OutWestBullies: @pablo_honey1 @realDonaldTrump Yeah why didn't Brown send in the federal troops against thousands of anarchists in Port… 1 week ago

OutWestBullies

Cindy Wright @pablo_honey1 @realDonaldTrump Yeah why didn't Brown send in the federal troops against thousands of anarchists in… https://t.co/sqW70jmKS7 1 week ago

LoneWolf907

LoneWolf907 Portland lawmakers say they want the federal troops out of town but they already removed the police and abandoned t… https://t.co/dChSWNRa2h 1 week ago

vision_sacred

Sacred Vision @OregonGovBrown Why are you doing nothing to get the stormtroopers out of Portland? The DA of Philadelphia has a mu… https://t.co/JET7eAGdem 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Portland protesters counter teargas with leaf blowers in standoff with federal troops [Video]

Portland protesters counter teargas with leaf blowers in standoff with federal troops

Black Lives Matter protesters used leaf blowers to blow back teargas in clashes with federal troops in Portland, Oregon. On the 57th day of protests in the city, thousands of demonstrators marched on a..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:36Published
Portland protesters counter teargas with leaf blowers in standoff with federal troops – video [Video]

Portland protesters counter teargas with leaf blowers in standoff with federal troops – video

Black Lives Matter protesters used leaf blowers to blow back teargas in clashes with federal troops in Portland, Oregon. On the 57th day of protests in the city, thousands of demonstrators marched on a..

Credit: Guardian     Duration: 01:37Published
U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland [Video]

U.S., Oregon agree to withdraw agents in Portland

Oregon's governor on Wednesday said federal tactical police had agreed to withdraw from Portland, though U.S. officials said agents would stay until conditions improved after weeks of clashes with..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published