U.S. federal troops 'abandoned' by Portland officials: DHS Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:51s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:51s - Published U.S. federal troops 'abandoned' by Portland officials: DHS Acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Thursday at a Senate Homeland Security hearing said U.S. federal troops in Portland were 'abandoned due to the dangerous policies by local officials.' 0

