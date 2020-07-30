U.S. federal troops 'abandoned' by Portland officials: DHS

|
Chad Wolf Acting United States Secretary of Homeland Security
Acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf to testify on federal agents' actions in Portland protestsOregon officials say the federal government's presence in the city fueled violence and civil liberties experts raised concerns.
USATODAY.com
Portland protests: Trump's homeland security chief says federal police will stay – for nowAP Federal police forces will remain in Portland until Trump administration officials determine the Oregon governor, a Democrat, has a plan that is working to..
WorldNews
DHS opens investigations into intelligence collection on journalists(CNN)Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf on Friday directed the intelligence branch of his department to cease collecting information involving..
WorldNews
Homeland Security gathered intelligence on journalists covering Portland protestsActing Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf ordered an investigation into agency's intelligence unit which assembled reports on journalists in Portland.
USATODAY.com
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
AP Top Stories August 6 AHere's the latest for Thursday August 6th: Trump considers executive action for eviction ban, unemployment relief; Riot declared in Portland; Washington Governor..
USATODAY.com
Portland protesters set fire outside precinct
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
Portland police declare a riot during protestsLate Wednesday, Portland, Oregon police declared a riot and said they believe an explosive had been left outside a police precinct. Earlier, protesters rammed..
USATODAY.com
