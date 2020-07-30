Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide cases near 20 million

Pharmaceutical companies have been advised by the Government to stockpile sixweeks’ worth of drugs to guard against disruption at the end of the Brexittransition period. The Department of Health and Social Care has written tomedicine suppliers advising them to boost reserves. In the letter, itreiterates that ministers will not ask for an extension to the transitionperiod past December 31, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
