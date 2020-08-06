Alessia Cara's 10 Minute Beauty Routine For a Summery Look

Alessia Cara shows us how to pull off her 10 minute makeup routine.

Hailing from her childhood bedroom in Canada, Alessia takes us step-by-step through her quick routine for a sun-kissed look (for when there is no sun).

Sit down with her as she shares her personal method for applying her Fenty Beauty concealer under her eyes and which felt tip eyeliner is her go-to.

Grammy Award®-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara’s new EP, THIS SUMMER: LIVE OFF THE FLOOR, is available now at all platforms via Def Jam Recordings.

The EP contains live versions of all 6 songs from her THIS SUMMER EP of 2019, including "READY" and "ROOTING FOR YOU," plus bonus live versions of landmark global hits "HERE" and "SCARS TO YOUR BEAUTIFUL."