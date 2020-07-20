Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 04:02s - Published
Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus

Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus

Pep Guardiola believes if his side are to challenge for the Champions League they need to avoid losing focus and making defensive errors.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pep Guardiola Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid [Video]

Champions League match preview: Man City v Real Madrid

Real Madrid have it all to do as they trail Pep Guardiola's Manchester Cityside in the last 16 of the Champions League. The Galacticos have to win by twoclear goals in order to qualify for the quarter finals after losing the firstleg 2-1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published
Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City [Video]

Eric Garcia rejects contract extension at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola confirms that Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has turneddown the offer of a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Gael Clichy: Ex-Manchester City defender on Manchester United, Pep Guardiola and Turkey

 Ex-Arsenal and Man City defender Gael Clichy discusses Man Utd hopes, winning the title in Turkey and following in Pep Guardiola's footsteps.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Bale 'didn't want to play' against Man City - Real boss Zidane

 Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says Gareth Bale "preferred not to play" in the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Manchester City.
BBC News

Man City are better team than Real Madrid - Rodri

 Manchester City midfielder Rodri says they are the "better team" but will "have to prove it" to knock Real Madrid out of the Champions League.
BBC News

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Chelsea train ahead of Bayern clash [Video]

Chelsea train ahead of Bayern clash

Chelsea make final preparations at their Cobham training ahead of their trip to Germany to play Bayern Munich in the Champions League last-16.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:55Published

Champions League: Here's how much money the winning team gets

 Champions League: Here More 07 Aug 2020: Champions League: Here's how much money the winning team gets To earn Champions League qualification for teams across..
WorldNews

Champions League last 16: What are each side's chances?

 Which teams are in the frame to win the Champions League, and who is heading for a last-16 exit?
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CL: Eden Hazard in focus as Real Madrid gear up for Manchester City clash

Spanish chanpions Real Madrid would love nothing more than for Eden Hazard to burst into life against...
Mid-Day - Published

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola's starting XI as City host Real Madrid in a massive Champions League encounter

Manchester City Predicted XI: We predict manager Pep Guardiola’s starting XI as City host Real...
Shoot - Published

News24.com | Pep Guardiola says City are 'ready' for Real Madrid test

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City want to impose their game when they meet Real Madrid in their...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



Tweets about this

LagreeneAya

aya lagreene Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus https://t.co/HIVJ6txjmL https://t.co/BKKPHeIRA0 13 hours ago

GrimeSholcomb

grime sholcomb Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus https://t.co/1P7CHOGQ1J https://t.co/V1uqLXWt7L 13 hours ago

News18Sports

News18 Sports Manchester City and Real Madrid are set to take on each other in the second leg of their Champions League Round of… https://t.co/I3QbXEBdI6 16 hours ago

16Scmanish

Manish Kumar RT @TOISportsNews: Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus https://t.co/NoNLMqlauP 18 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus: https://t.co/NfqmzaVMQ1 #UEFAChampionsLeague 18 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Football: Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus https://t.co/5m2tg66lNc https://t.co/f670WURGKM 20 hours ago

TOISportsNews

TOI Sports News Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus https://t.co/NoNLMqlauP 21 hours ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Guardiola knows risk of punishment from Real if City lose focus https://t.co/CgjoDlUGQG https://t.co/p4bblArH9E 21 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Real Madrid train for Man City Champions League match [Video]

Real Madrid train for Man City Champions League match

Real Madrid players train at their Valdebebas base as they prepare for their Champions League match against Manchester City.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:32Published
Watford v Man City - Guardiola post match.m2t [Video]

Watford v Man City - Guardiola post match.m2t

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:00Published
Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't [Video]

Guardiola: Titles get forgotten, teams and teammates don't

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on the success of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa in the wake of City losing to Arsenal in the FA Cup semi-final.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published