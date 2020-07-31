Preston on verge of lockdown

|
|
Lancashire County of England
Coronavirus: Preston facing new lockdown restrictions as infection rates surge in Lancashire city'We are surrounded by areas that have had enforced measures implemented by government and we want to act now to stop that from happening'
Independent
Lancashire PC charged over assault shared on social mediaPC Saul Hignett is accused of common assault over an arrest captured on CCTV and shared online.
BBC News
Where has the Government imposed stricter Covid restrictions?
Coronavirus: What led to new lockdown restrictions across the north of England?New rules ban separate households from gathering in homes, gardens and pubs across Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire and east Lancashire
Independent
Greater Manchester County of England
Mayor criticises Government test and trace system
Coronavirus: National tracing system 'hampering' efforts to fight Covid-19 in Greater Manchester, as figures show barely half of contacts reachedIn one borough, just 47 per cent of people exposed to deadly bug have been tracked down
Independent
Two elderly woman sexually assaulted in Manchester care homeA man entered the premises in Greater Manchester "by unknown mean", police say.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Major incident declared in Greater ManchesterPeople "should not be alarmed" by the announcement as it is "standard practice", authorities say.
BBC News
|
|
