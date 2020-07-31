Global  
 

Preston on verge of lockdown
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Preston on verge of lockdown

Preston on verge of lockdown

Preston is on the verge of lockdown after a rise in Covid-19 cases wererecorded in the city.

Lancashire's director for public health expects rulessimilar to Greater Manchester's to come into effect.

Preston recorded 49 newcases of coronavirus in the week to July 31, more than double the week before.

