MEA calls Pakistan's 'new map' absurd

"Haven't received any communication from Pakistan Government in this regard", said Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 06 on being asked if Pakistan has reached out to India after Islamabad Court ordered that Indian officials should be given chance to give their stance while hearing petition on appointing lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav.
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 06 said that five Indians suffered minor injuries in Beirut blast. He said, "We have sought an assessment on damage from Lebanon, on its basis we will decide the nature of assistance that we will extend to them. There have been no reported casualties among Indians, only 5 minor injuries."
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. The news was announced a day after incumbent LG Girish Chandra Murmu tendered his resignation. He quit on the anniversary of revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status. He was sworn in as the first LG of J&K after the erstwhile state was converted into a Union Territory after its bifurcation from Ladakh. The reasons for Murmu's resignation aren't known yet. He had served for only 9 months, out of a 5-year tenure. However, recently the Election Commission had objected to Murmu's comments on the timing of Assembly elections in the UT. After the LG said that polls could be held after delimitation of constituencies concludes, the EC had said that timing and conduct of polls are its 'sole remit', and thus shouldn't be a subject of comment by the LG. The Centre and Murmu were also seemingly at loggerheads over internet restrictions in J&K. Sources say that differences between the LG and the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam may have further complicated matters. Watch the full video for more.
A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people lost their lives, including five men and three women in the fire incident at Shrey Hospital. One paramedic also received burn injuries. Reportedly, the fire occurred due to a short circuit in ICU of the fourth floor of hospital. An inquiry into the matter is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 to be given to those injured due to the fire. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs each to the families of the eight victims who died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. The CMO added that Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the incident. Earlier today as per Gujarat Chief Minister's Office, Gujarat Chief Minister has ordered a probe in the incident. "CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days."
A massive fire broke out at a COVID care hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on August 06. Around eight people died in the fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. More details are awaited in this regard. While speaking to media, the JCP at Sector 1 in Ahmedabad, Rajendra Asari spoke on Shrey Hospital fire incident which has claimed 8 lives. He said, "We are taking the help of fire and forensic experts in the investigation." "A trustee of the hospital is being interrogated and will take help from CCTV footage in this incident," he added.