MEA calls Pakistan's 'new map' absurd
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on August 06 cleared India's stand on Pakistan's 'new map' that claims Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and parts of western Gujarat.

He said, "This type of absurd claims shows that Pakistan wants to take control of more areas by using cross border terrorism."

