BCCI did right by cancelling partnership with Vivo for IPL 2020: Rajeev Shukla

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman Rajeev Shukla on August 06 welcomed Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision of suspending sponsorship with Chinese smartphone maker's Indian arm Vivo for this year's IPL edition.

He said, "I think it's the right decision taken by the BCCI.

We all support this decision.

As far as revenue concern, whenever IPL goes out revenues are affected.

But in the current situation the utmost priority for BCCI is to start cricket."