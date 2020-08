Man Captures Moment Blast Hit Beirut as His Wife Was Giving Birth Veuer - Duration: 00:50s - Published 41 seconds ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:50s - Published Man Captures Moment Blast Hit Beirut as His Wife Was Giving Birth At the exact moment the deadly blast ripped through Beirut, a man was filming as his wife prepared to give birth to their son. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Beirut wedding photo shoot captures massive blast (Warning: Volume)



A Beirut wedding photographer recorded the terrifying moment of the explosion, the shockwave blowing the bride back and pushing him down the street. Credit: KTXL Duration: 00:28 Published 20 hours ago