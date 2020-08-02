|
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 807 New Coronavirus Cases
Pa. Health Dept. Announces 807 New Coronavirus Cases
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 807 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, and 38 additional deaths.
