Pa. Health Dept. Announces 807 New Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:17s - Published
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 807 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, and 38 additional deaths.

