Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Computers Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 5 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:08s - Published Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Computers In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Unifi, off about 7.4% and shares of G-iii Apparel Group off about 7% on the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Unifi, off about 7.4% and shares of G-iii Apparel Group off about 7% on the day. Also lagging the market Thursday are computers shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Inseego, trading lower by about 19.5% and Western Digital, trading lower by about 15.1%.





