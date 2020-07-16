Global  
 

Thursday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Computers
In trading on Thursday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.8%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Unifi, off about 7.4% and shares of G-iii Apparel Group off about 7% on the day.

Also lagging the market Thursday are computers shares, down on the day by about 2.7% as a group, led down by Inseego, trading lower by about 19.5% and Western Digital, trading lower by about 15.1%.




