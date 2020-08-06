3 officers stabbed while investigating report of stolen vehicle
The three officers who were stabbed were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of wounds to their extremities.
All are expected to survive.
MATT: ACCORDING TO SAUGUSPOLICE, THE STABBING HAPPENEDINSIDE THIS HOME WHILE OFFICERSWERE INVESTIGATING REPORTS OF ASTOLEN VEHICLE.
Police identify suspect in stabbing of 3 officersSaugus police have identified the suspect arrested after a Thursday morning altercation in which three police officers were stabbed as Steven Sossong.