Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

3 officers stabbed while investigating report of stolen vehicle
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:42s - Published
3 officers stabbed while investigating report of stolen vehicle

3 officers stabbed while investigating report of stolen vehicle

The three officers who were stabbed were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment of wounds to their extremities.

All are expected to survive.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

MATT: ACCORDING TO SAUGUSPOLICE, THE STABBING HAPPENEDINSIDE THIS HOME WHILE OFFICERSWERE INVESTIGATING REPORTS OF ASTOLEN VEHICLE.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police identify suspect in stabbing of 3 officers [Video]

Police identify suspect in stabbing of 3 officers

Saugus police have identified the suspect arrested after a Thursday morning altercation in which three police officers were stabbed as Steven Sossong.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:17Published