Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot
Gov.
Jared Polis, who has endorsed Joe Biden for president, weighed in on West’s qualifying for the presidential ballot on Thursday morning.
Kanye West qualifies for Colorado's November ballot as unaffiliated presidential candidateHip hop musician and entrepreneur Kanye West has filed paperwork and qualified for Colorado’s November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for president of the United States.
Kanye West Aims To be On Colorado's November BallotRapper Kanye West paid the $1,000 to get onto the ballot in Colorado.
Gov. Polis praises CHSAA announcement on new high school sports scheduleGov. Jared Polis discussed where the state stands in terms of limiting COVID-19 cases and praised CHSAA for finding a way to include all high school sports this upcoming school year.