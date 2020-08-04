Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot

Gov. Jared Polis gives thoughts on Kanye West qualifying for Colorado ballot

Gov.

Jared Polis, who has endorsed Joe Biden for president, weighed in on West’s qualifying for the presidential ballot on Thursday morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West qualifies for Colorado's November ballot as unaffiliated presidential candidate [Video]

Kanye West qualifies for Colorado's November ballot as unaffiliated presidential candidate

Hip hop musician and entrepreneur Kanye West has filed paperwork and qualified for Colorado’s November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate for president of the United States.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:47Published
Kanye West Aims To be On Colorado's November Ballot [Video]

Kanye West Aims To be On Colorado's November Ballot

Rapper Kanye West paid the $1,000 to get onto the ballot in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:19Published
Gov. Polis praises CHSAA announcement on new high school sports schedule [Video]

Gov. Polis praises CHSAA announcement on new high school sports schedule

Gov. Jared Polis discussed where the state stands in terms of limiting COVID-19 cases and praised CHSAA for finding a way to include all high school sports this upcoming school year.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 36:33Published