Texas Man Accused Of Spending COVID-19 Relief Funds On Lamborghini, Strip Clubs
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Texas Man Accused Of Spending COVID-19 Relief Funds On Lamborghini, Strip Clubs

Texas Man Accused Of Spending COVID-19 Relief Funds On Lamborghini, Strip Clubs

A Texas man is accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds and spending it on items such as a Lamborghini and at strip clubs, the Department of Justice said.

Katie Johnston reports.

