|
|
|
|
Texas Man Accused Of Spending COVID-19 Relief Funds On Lamborghini, Strip Clubs
|
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Texas Man Accused Of Spending COVID-19 Relief Funds On Lamborghini, Strip Clubs
A Texas man is accused of fraudulently obtaining more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds and spending it on items such as a Lamborghini and at strip clubs, the Department of Justice said.
Katie Johnston reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
A Texas businessman spent federal relief funds designed to help small businesses weather the...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|