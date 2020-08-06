Mesker Park Zoo Attendance Down by Nearly 50%

Attendance at Mesker Park Zoo is down by nearly 50% since its June reopening.

Just one month after reopening -- mesker park zoo telling us attendance is down by almost 50 percent.

It's a trend we're seeing across the tri- state -- as people try to avoid large crowds.

There is plenty of room at the zoo though... a perfect place to get outside and still practice social distancing.

"it's about a thousand people a day, which sounds like a lot of people, but that's actually a pretty slow day for us, but that's what we're seeing on nice, beautiful days like today."

Indoor activities -- buildings -- and playgrounds are still*temporarily closed.