LeBron James Reacts to Donald Trump’s
Criticism of Kneeling NBA Players A reporter recently asked James to respond
to President Trump’s criticism of NBA
players kneeling during the national anthem.
The criticism in question occurred during a phone
interview with Fox News.
Trump called the players “disgraceful” and said it was “not acceptable.” Trump also said that the kneeling made him
uninterested in watching the game and implied that
the same is true for “other people out there.” Donald Trump,
via BroBible James said the basketball
community isn’t “sad about losing”
Trump's viewership.
LeBron James,
via BroBible James continued, saying that
the “game will go on” without Trump.
LeBron James,
via BroBible